Coronavirus crushes demand for gas and prices drop

METAIRIE, La - How much is gas where you fill up?

We found gas at $1.63 a gallon at Causeway Discount in Metairie, Louisiana.

It's on the corner of Causeway and Galleria.

According to the website MarketWatch, gas prices cold soon drop to 99 cents a gallon in some parts of the country.

The coronavirus is crushing demand for gasoline.

And that is at least part of what's causing prices to drop.