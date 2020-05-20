Chatting with Louisiana actress Jamie Lynn Spears about her new Netflix show, ‘Sweet Magnolias’

NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana’s shining star Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to television in a new Netflix TV show called, “Sweet Magnolias.”

It has been about a decade since Spears starred in the Nickelodeon show, “Zoey 101.” WGNO’s Kenny Lopez chatted with the star about her new show, quarantine life, and much more.

“Sweet Magnolias” is a drama series about lifelong friends who are juggling relationships and career life in the southern town called “Serenity.”

The show is based on novels written by Sherryl Woods and also stars actor Chris Klein (“American Pie”). Jamie Lynn plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, who has an affair with a doctor, and that makes her an easy target for gossip in the small town.

“Sweet Magnolias” premieres on Netflix on May 19th. Spears grew up with her pop star sister, Britney and Jamie Lynn currently lives with her husband and kids in Louisiana.