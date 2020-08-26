Chase, Stingley Named to AP Preseason All-America Team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the White House on Thursday night for a “noise demonstration and dance party" in an attempt to drown out President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination

“I hope you hear us, Trump,” the leader of the popular local band TOB shouted. The band blared Go-Go music, a distinctive D.C. variant on funk, as it moved in the direction of the White House, where Trump delivered his acceptance speech to a crowd of more 1,500 on the South Lawn.