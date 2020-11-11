Charleston International Airport evacuated, flights halted after suspicious package found by TSA Agents

UPDATE: Terminal at Charleston International Airport has reopened, officials say.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and passengers were told to deplane on Wednesday after a package was deemed suspicious by authorities.

Passengers at the airport said they were told to quickly leave the airport and were directed to the parking garage area.

Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer at Charleston County Aviation Authority, said the evacuation, which also included employees, was called after TSA identified a package that was a potential threat.

“The terminal is empty and it’s safe,” Summey said.

He went on to say, “We’re always prepared. We’re always prepared and always on go. This is the safest airport in America. We have all of the procedures always in place to make sure that when these sorts of things happen, then effectively and efficiently we get everyone to safety and that is what was done here today.”

Summey said the Charleston County Bomb Squad is on scene along with other law enforcement agencies. He would not provide any information about any individuals who may have been connected to the package.

Passengers were notified via PA announcement, text message, and other forms of communication.

One person tells News 2 authorities have the entrance to the airport blocked and are keeping passengers away from the area.

Photo: Brooke Wood

Photo: Brooke Wood

Photo: Brooke Wood

Provided

CHS Passenger: “As we were getting ready to exit, there they were screaming to evacuate, leave now…” #chs #chsnews https://t.co/wUcY14XWeC pic.twitter.com/u04DkK03qi — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) November 11, 2020

According to Flight Aware, all inbound traffic to Charleston has been halted until 2:00 p.m.

They say most flights coming into Charleston from Charlotte were either diverted back to Charlotte or grounded in Charlotte. One flight, UA348, which was coming from Newark, was diverted to Savannah.

Airport officials say passengers should reach out to the respective airlines for updated flight information.

Just down the road from the Charleston International Airport, officials at Boeing say their facility was not evacuated; however, a spokeswoman said teammates were instructed of which gate to use when entering or leaving.

Officials with the airport announced the terminal reopened at 1:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.