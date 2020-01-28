Chango: Time for me to move on

Joe Chango’s tenure as the head football coach at Country Day school is over.

Chango has resigned. He told his team of his decision at a meeting at the school Tuesday morning.

When reached by WGNO TV, Chango said “it was time for me to move on.” He would not elaborate.

Chango coached Country Day to back to back state semifinal appearances. He developed quarterback Justin Ibieta into a major college prospect. Ibieta signed with Tulane University.

Chango was previously the offensive coordinator at Jesuit. In 2014, the Blue Jays won the Division I state football championship.