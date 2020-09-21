BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Those who qualify for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now apply for benefits all day through September 23.
This change comes after the program received low wait times during Phase 2.
Before, residents had to apply based off of an alphabet system.
More information on the DSNAP application can be found here.
LATEST POST:
- Changes made, residents can apply for DSNAP all day
- Protecting Yourself While Working From Home
- Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
- GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski says she’ll oppose Supreme Court nomination before Election
- Tropical Storm Beta to impact our local forecast for upcoming week