Changes made, residents can apply for DSNAP all day

by: Anum Siddiqui

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Those who qualify for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now apply for benefits all day through September 23.

This change comes after the program received low wait times during Phase 2.

Before, residents had to apply based off of an alphabet system.

More information on the DSNAP application can be found here.

