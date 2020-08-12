Champagne Jewelers in Slidell closing after 72 years

SLIDELL– A jewelry store in Slidell that’s become an institution for families is shutting its doors after being in business for 72 years.

Time’s up for “Champagne Jewelers,” which began in Covington, then moved to Slidell and has been in Louisiana for 72 years.

The current store still has the sign from the original location in Covington from back in 1948 when the store opened.

“In the beginning we were the only jewelry store then the others came,” Amanda Hover, the current owner of “Champagne Jewelers” said.

It was originally owned by the Champagne family for six decades until Hover took over in 2011. She recently decided it was time to close the business because of changing times and because she’s ready for a new adventure.

“People don’t go to brick and mortar stores like they used to. Technology has changed the way everyone shops for everything. Nowadays you can sit on your couch at 3 a.m. and buy a car or engagement ring on your phone,” she said.

She’s very thankful for the many customers who supported them through the years.

“We’ve been blessed with generational customers. Granddaughters have come in with their grandmas to get their ears pierced. Sons have come in with their dads to help them pick out an engagement ring. Everyone has a story,” she said.

Kathy Lusher of Slidell is one of those customers that has a story.

“My son got his graduation ring here, and he’s 45 years old now. I like to shop local, so I’m going to miss it, because it is one of my favorite stores,” Lusher said.

“Closing is definitely bittersweet. We are part of people’s lives and that is what makes this bittersweet. Emotionally our customers are tied to us because we are tied to so many of their important times like engagements, and anniversaries,” Hover said.

Times that won’t be forgotten because diamonds are forever.

“Champagne Jewelers” is currently having a 70 percent off sale. They will stay open until all their jewelry is sold.