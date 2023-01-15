NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Chalmette woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run last month involving a car that was reportedly stolen.

On December 29, around 6:45 p.m., Kaylie Battaglia says she and her family were driving down St. Claude Avenue, approaching its intersection with Gordon Street in the Lower Ninth Ward, heading toward Metairie, when the unexpected happened.

“So, a car came across the median and ended up hitting us, and in the car was me, my boyfriend, my 7-month-old and my 3-year-old daughter,” Battaglia explained.

The impact pushed their car into another lane, causing them to collide with another vehicle before crashing into a tree.

Battaglia was bleeding profusely, so people rushed to help.

“The people just told me to sit down, and all I remember was trying to take care of my kids, and the police came, and the next thing I know, I was being taken in an ambulance, so I couldn’t even tell you what anyone looked like because it was just so traumatic and scary,” Battaglia said.

She sustained moderate injuries, and her boyfriend and children were, for the most part, okay.

Battaglia was taken to the hospital where she later called police for an update.

“I found out from there that the car was stolen, that people fled on foot, and they didn’t know who it was,” Battaglia said.

She says she won’t be compensated since she only had liability insurance.

“I’m faced with the ambulance cost, the hospital cost, but also, my kids and I are without a vehicle,” Battaglia said. “I’m asking people for rides, and we really don’t have much saved up, being that I just had a kid and just got off maternity leave a couple of months ago.”

Battaglia says she’s taking it day by day and has still found a reason to be grateful.

“I’m just happy me and my kids are here to see another day and to be able to walk away from this,” Battaglia said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Battaglia and her family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

We reached out to the New Orleans Police Department to confirm that the vehicle involved was stolen, and a spokesperson told us they would be able to provide that information after the holiday weekend.