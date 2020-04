SLIDELL, La. - St. Tammany Fire District #1 has announced via Facebook that they are completely out of masks for resident pick-up at both locations.

The masks were available for drive-thru pick-up staring April 29 at 9:00 a.m. Despite the rain, firefighters handed out the masks to residents at two locations in Slidell: their Headquarters location at 522 Robert Boulevard and at Camp Villere located at 34845 Grantham College Road.