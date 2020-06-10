Center for Development and Learning names new Vice President of Program Development

METAIRIE– Today, the Center for Development and Learning (CDL) announced the hiring of DeJunne’ Clark Jackson as the Vice President of Program Development.

“From early childhood development to college matriculation, DeJunne’ has been able to serve a host of students – helping them to become successful in their educational pursuits. In addition to her service with the district attorney’s child advocacy center, she has served in the capacities of a college disabilities coordinator, classroom teacher, school counselor/student services coordinator, and reading interventionist.” Center for Development and Learning

DeJunne’, as the mother of a “double-deficit, comorbid, bright, insightful, and kind-hearted dyslexic child” has an in-depth knowledge of the necessary school-based solutions for students with attention and learning challenges, particularly struggling readers and students with ADHD. Not only has she earned a Master of Arts in Teaching in Early Childhood Education, she also completed a Master of Education in Dyslexia Therapy, among many other degrees and certifications. DeJunne’ currently serves on the Louisiana Early Literacy Commission.

She is an alumnus of Louisiana Tech University and William Carey University. She is a native of the greater New Orleans area and has lived in north Louisiana for a bit, but she currently calls Baton Rouge home with her husband and two sons.

“We are very excited to welcome DeJunne’ to the CDL team. Her expertise and diverse background, as well as her passion for our work, will ensure that the Center for Development and Learning continues its vision of every student in the classroom finding success in their educational journey.” says President and CEO Dr. John Wyble.