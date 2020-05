NEW ORLEANS - Henry A. Gremillion, DDS, MAGD, passed away Monday morning after a brief illness. A Louisiana native, in 2008 Dr. Gremillion returned home to lead his alma mater as the sixth dean of the School. A member of the Class of 1977, Gremillion was the only LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry alumnus to ever hold the position.

Henry Gremillion was adopted at the age of seven months from an orphanage in north Louisiana and raised in Cottonport, a small Louisiana farming community with a population of about 2,000 people. Last year as he was being installed as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Dental Education Association, the voice of academic dentistry, he told his colleagues from dental schools throughout the United States and Canada that the town was so small you had to be lost to find it and that only one of its two red lights ever worked.