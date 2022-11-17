NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — French Quarter Festivals, Inc., partner with New Orleans & Co. this upcoming holiday season to create their 38th Annual Holidays New Orleans Style guide book.

To kick off their guide book they joined with the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Children’s Hospital Thursday (Nov. 17th) to give New Orleanians a taste of what to expect this holiday season. The announcement previewed live musical performances from holiday concert artists and savory samples from Réveillon dinner menus featured in their guidebook.

As holiday season approaches check out these other city wide events ushering us into the spirit:

Windsor Court’s Annual Tree Lighting , Monday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m.

, Monday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. Roosevelt New Orleans Lobby Lighting with Irma Thomas , Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

, Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The Riverwalk Outlets Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 p.m. The Royal Sonesta ‘Royal Snownesta’, starting Thanksgiving Weekend

For more information please visit Holidays New Orleans Style and don’t forget to sign up for their booklet.

