Celebrating the 60 Years Since Integration of NOLA Schools

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA–This year marks 60 years since integration in the city’s schools. Akili Academy used to be called William Frantz Elementary School and was the stage where one of the most dramatic images of the civil rights movement happened. At six years-old Ruby Bridges integrated the school.

The Superintendent of New Orleans, Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. joined fourth graders to walk the steps of Ruby Bridges in celebration of integration as well as the life of Ruby Bridges’ late mother, Lucille Bridges.

“Our thoughts and prayers definitely go out to the family of Lucille Bridges. I imagine for myself, what was happening in that household back in 1960 and if my family would have had the courage to do the same. I encourage us to think along those same lines to understand that if it’s not you inciting change, are you going to pass responsibility along to someone else. Are you going to see that you have a role to play in making this world a better place,” says Lewis.