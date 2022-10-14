NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Since 1989, the United States has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the Hispanic Heritage legacy goes back much further.

Today, there are over 63 million Hispanic people in the country and they enrich the fabric of society with vital contributions to the city of New Orleans’ culture, economy and beyond.

In 1763, Spain gained control over Louisiana. The Spanish period was brief, but only the beginning of how Hispanic culture would transform the music, food, and work ethic of the city.

This special report is a declaration of pride, with WGNO’s Lbj and Isis Casanova. Click the link above to watch this 30-minute special report.