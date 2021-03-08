Celebrating 125 years of the Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS— One of our region’s busiest non-profits is celebrating a big birthday!

The Volunteers of America arrived in New Orleans more than a century ago and started a legacy of helping people.

Voris Vigee, President and CEO of the Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana told us of one of their efforts.

According to Vigee, It’s important to note that Volunteers of America is one of the largest housing development providers across the country.

Voris Vigee, President and CEO of the Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana(WGNO-TV)

The VOA was founded 125 years ago by Maud and Ballington Booth. The agency arrived in New Orleans during another global illness, the yellow fever epidemic, but the mission was clear: To reach and uplift all people and serving the most vulnerable populations in the community.

Vigee continued, “(We help) veterans, at-risk youth, children and families, as well as providing those individuals who are dealing with a myriad of mental health issues, support and services.”

In fact, the VOA serves 50,000 individuals in our state. The governor and Mayor Cantrell have lauded the non-profit this week for what they do.

And while the term ‘volunteers’ is in their name, Vigee says that can be a bit misleading.

“It’s a service organization provides much needed services to many people across the 16 parish area,” said Vigee

The current pandemic has raised the stakes in need for resources and, again, the VOA has stepped up.

Vigee continued, “If it’s food, if its transportation in order to get to a doctor’s appointment, and things of that nature, our staff here at Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana are making that happen.”

Click here for information on the VOA’s Goldstar Golf Tournament to benefit their adoption and maternity initiatives.