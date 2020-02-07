Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Ralph’s on the Park

NEW ORLEANS – This New Orleans dining institution has been hit by Cupid’s arrow, and you’re invited to try out their lovely specials.

Celebrate with your closest pals on Galentine’s Day! It all starts with a Galentine’s Day Celebration, featuring a Sweet 16 Lunch and a Happy Hour.

The special Sweet 16 two-course lunch menu will only cost you $16. The menu was originally released for Ralph’s 16th birthday, but lucky for us, they’re extending the fun for 16 weeks into 2020! Can I say 16 again?

French Kiss cocktail, part of the”Cocktails with a Cause” program.

The Happy Hour will feature a $20 champagne flight, with bubbly by Perrier-Jouet, Dumangin, and Mumm Brut Rose. As well as pineapple and raspberry-infused French Kiss cocktail. This cocktail is part of the “Cocktails with a Cause” program. This means a portion of your purchase will benefit a different cause each month in 2020. For February, the French Kiss benefits the American Heart Association. There will also be $3 craft beer and $5 snacks and select wines by the glass. And finally, Shop at Phina will bring Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day merchandise, such as jewelry and apparel, to the restaurant.

From Thursday, February 13 to Sunday, February 16, Ralph’s will feature a special Valentine’s Day menu for $65. You can add on an optional wine pairing for only $20 more. This menu is not something to miss out on.

Ralph’s on the Park

Valentine’s Day Menu 2020

First

Truffle Risotto with roasted onion jus, king trumpet mushrooms, truffle butter, Parmesan, shaved truffle

La Crema, Chardonnay, Saralee’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley, CA 2016

Lobster Pasta: uni butter, housemade pasta, persillade, poached lobster

Joseph Drouhin, Bourgogne Chardonnay, Burgundy, FR 2017

Second

Grilled Filet Mignon with artichoke and green bean ragout, pearl onions, bacon, sweet potato puree, red wine glace

Valraven, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA 2017

Seared Nantucket Scallops with garam masala, roasted butternut squash, local carrots, charred scallion, Saffron beurre blanc

Villa Ponciago, Fluerie, Beaujolais, Burgundy, FR 2011

Third

Frozen Prosecco Sabayon with white chocolate ganache, Almond dacquoise,

Louisiana strawberry sauce

Mumm Napa NV Rosé, Napa, CA

Red Velvet Cheesecake with fudge brownie crust, chocolate sauce

Chateau Laribotte, Sauternes FR 2014