BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A street food that’s deep-fried and internationally loved is also unexpectedly healthy, and it’s celebrated on June 12.

Falafel, a Middle Eastern cuisine made from ground chickpeas and broad beans, is high in fiber, low in fat, and rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and B vitamins.

It’s also a vegan favorite as it contains no meat or dairy.

The tasty treat is typically served in a pita or wrapped in a flatbread, but some people simply eat falafel on its own.

However you prefer to consume it, International Falafel Day falls on Sunday, June 12 and it’s the perfect day to indulge in the beloved street food.

A few Baton Rouge restaurants that serve falafel are listed below.

Zoe’s Kitchen

Albasha Greek and Lebanese Restaurant

Cafe Petra Greek and Lebanese Restaurant

Serop’s Cafe

Roman Lebanese Greek Market