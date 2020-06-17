CAUTION: Road work ahead. Bridge replacements in Slidell starting soon.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)- Caution, road work ahead.

“We will be replacing two inadequate bridges that are coming to end of life and we will be milling and overlaying the entire service road in that portion of road way,” explained Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President.

The two bridges being replaced are on the I-10 service road, in Slidell. While construction is taking place a span of roadway will be closed. The stretch from just south of Sign Light to just north of Louisiana Log Homes.

“I ask our citizens to be patient during this construction and knowing that once it`s completed it will benefit them for years to come,” said President Cooper.

While these bridges may be small, they are vital to local traffic. Just in a ten minute span, dozens of cars have passed over both of the bridges.

“This is a major project for us. It will provide improvements for the safety as well as the convince of our citizens,” reasoned President Cooper.

On average 1,500 cars use the road and bridges each day. President Cooper says, they wanted to get ahead of the problems but, replacing these bridges comes at a price.

“The $2.2 million is part of a $30 million bond project that we have. We bonded future revenues to be able to provide projects now,” explained President Cooper.

These two replacements are just the first of many projects in St. Tammany Parish.

“We`re excited to be able to provide these services to this area. Businesses will benefit as well once the improvements have been finished,” said President Cooper.

Construction is set to begin July 6 and weather permitting the replacement will only take 224 days to complete.