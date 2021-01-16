Caught on video: Woman hitches ride on semitrailer truck in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Video of a woman hitching a ride on the back of a Walmart semitrailer truck in Arkansas has captured a lot of attention on social media.

The video was taken by CheyAnne Lyn on Wednesday near a Walmart Supercenter in Texarkana.

“I really just wanted to follow her, but not too close because I was scared she was gonna fall off,” she said.

Lyn said she followed at a distance.

“My friend that was with me, he actually rolled the window down and he was yelling at her like, ‘Hey, what are you doing, girl? You’re crazy!'” Lyn said. “And, all she did was turn around and look at him. She didn’t say anything. She looked serious the whole time. So, I mean, I think she might’ve done it a couple of times before.”

The woman held on until the big rig finally stopped at a red light at an overpass.

“If it would’ve been green, I don’t think she would’ve, you know, been able to hop off in time,” Lyn said. “That’s (what) kind of scared me the most, because of so much traffic right there. But, she did get off and got across the road.”

Lyn added that it appeared the driver had no idea the woman was tagging along on his trip.

“At the time, I was laughing, but I was worried about her. So I really hope people don’t think it’s a good idea, because it’s not,” she said.

Texarkana police agree that the incident was extremely dangerous, and they warn people against such stunts.

Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said anyone caught doing it could be charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, which could land them in jail for up to a year with a fine of up to $1,000.

“It could’ve caused an accident. She could’ve lost her life and could’ve caused a major accident where other people could’ve been harmed,” Pilgreen said.