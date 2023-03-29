NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who reportedly stole money from a Mid-City business.

The NOPD says a man was caught on camera stealing money from a cash drawer in a business on Tuesday (March 28th) in the 4500 block of Toulouse Street.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance of the incident, video below.

Video: Suspect steals money from cash drawer then walks off

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect and the whereabouts of the of the golf cart is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

