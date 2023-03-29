NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who reportedly stole money from a Mid-City business.
The NOPD says a man was caught on camera stealing money from a cash drawer in a business on Tuesday (March 28th) in the 4500 block of Toulouse Street.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance of the incident, video below.
Video: Suspect steals money from cash drawer then walks off
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect and the whereabouts of the of the golf cart is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Latest Posts:
- House holds moment of silence to honor victims of Mississippi tornadoes
- Cuomo on Nashville shooting: ‘You don’t hunt with an assault weapon, you don’t need it for self-defense’
- Senator Kennedy says NOPD should use ‘stop and frisk’ tactic to stop crime
- “I have memories here,” students at Grace King High School say they don’t want to switch schools after consolidation plan was unveiled
- SLU walks off Mississippi Valley State for Wednesday night win at home
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.