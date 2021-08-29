‘Catastrophic transmission damage’: All of New Orleans without power after Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy says all of Orleans Parish is currently without power due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

As Ida barreled through the Crescent City Sunday evening, more than 814,000 customers in Louisiana were without power. PowerOutage.us reported 176,000 customers in the dark in Orleans Parish.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans has no power, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators. The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

At 8 p.m. central time, Jefferson Parish had more than 195,000 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. In Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Bernard, and Terrebonne Parishes, nearly every customer in the parish was without power.

You can get the latest updates on statewide power outages here.

The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of up to 115 mph (193 kph) as its eye moved west of the city.

Ida made landfall earlier in the day in Louisiana with even stronger winds of 150 mph (240 kph), blowing off roofs and inundating coastal communities with a powerful storm surge. It came ashore on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)