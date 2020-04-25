Cassidy announces $1 million for Grambling, Southern Universities

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced on Friday that two of Louisiana’s historically black universities, Grambling State and Southern, will receive a combined $1 million from the National Park Service. Each university will receive about $500,000.

The money will be used to preserve historic structures on Grambling and Southern’s respective campuses. Grambling will use its funding to renovate the health center, part of GSU’s Historic Village. Southern will put its money toward preserving the archives building.

Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist with a broad range of preservation projects.

“Grambling and Southern are two of the most historic campuses in our state. This funding will help preserve buildings that make them unique so that they remain for generations to come,” said Dr. Cassidy.