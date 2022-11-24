NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard caught up with local reporters on Thanksgiving Day to preview the team’s upcoming road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Richard is confident in the Saints defense as they prepare for a tough 6-game stretch to close out the season, a stretch that includes the 49ers, three divisional games (Bucs, Falcons, and Panthers), the Browns, and the top-ranked NFC team in the Eagles.

The return of Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby certainly help the Saints secondary in their mission to limit a 49ers receiving corps led by Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. Roby was not listed on the Thursday injury report, but Lattimore was limited at practice.

Regardless of Lattimore’s status, Coach Richard has a ton of trust in rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor.

“There are guys that we’ve counted on for years that are not around. So, you throw a new guy out there. And it’s ‘is it an enigma?’ Right, Alontae Taylor. Do we know? Well, now we do know. He’s a helluva player, really confident, challenges a lot of people…then Lattimore and Roby are able to come back and we know what they’re all about.”

Carmichael touched on offensive playcalling, the growth of Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill usage, and other topics on Thursday.

Watch the full press conferences in the WGNO Media Player above.