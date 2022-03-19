NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For the past month, carjacking numbers in the city have gone down.

Jeff Asher, of AH Datalytics says, “I would say since early February, maybe over the last month we’ve seen a decrease in the number of carjackings from an abnormally high level to where if this were 5 years ago you would say carjackings are still elevated.”

Asher’s company tracks crime stats throughout the city. In fact, their data is used in the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, and he says this type of crime often happens in waves, “It’s the kind of thing that I think is difficult to ascribe meaning to, but we certainly have seen a decrease, which is good that’s what we want to see.”

And while no one is claiming victory on the carjackings front, The NOPD did send us this statement saying,“Enhanced resources have been added to the NOPD’s Violent Crime Abatement and Investigation Team (VCAIT) and we continue working with our public safety partners at the federal, state, and local levels who have added additional resources for reducing violent crime in our city.”

But everyone admits we’re not out of the woods yet Aaron ‘Flagboy Giz’ Hartley is a Mardi Gras Indian who posted on Twitter this week that his mother had been followed by a group of armed men and barely escaped.

Hartley stated, “She said she heard the voices they sounded no older than 14 or 15 and they said ‘give it up’ and she was running in the door before they could fire a shot or take her keys or get close to her.

In spite of that, the carjacking numbers are down but Asher says the gun violence trend continues to be troubling



“We really haven’t had a lull. Shootings are up significantly, averaging 1 1/2 to 2 a day for the better part of approaching 2 years of this so I think that it’s this elevated level of gun violence is becoming more the norm than a short term trend and I think that it’s very troubling,” stated Asher.

