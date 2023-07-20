ESTES PARK, Colo. (KLFY) — A Carencro man has died in the Rocky Mountain National Park, according to a news release from park officials in Colorado.

“On the afternoon of Monday, July 17, a 51-year-old male from Carencro, Louisiana was found unresponsive a little over one mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead by park visitors hiking in the area,” the release reads. “They notified park rangers via a personal locator beacon and began CPR on the individual. Park rangers responded to the scene and continued CPR and initiated advanced medical care. The man was later pronounced deceased.”

The man’s name will be released by the coroner’s office after next of kin are notified. Authorities said the man’s body was transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office who will determine the cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

