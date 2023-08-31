ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Drivers traveling on the Causeway Bridge have another payment option for the Southbound Toll.

Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission announced that drivers can now use credits cards as a form of payment.

Carlton Dufrechou, Causeway General Manager says he wants to make things easier for people as fewer people carry cash.

With the new payment addition drivers should keep in mind that there will be surcharge from their credit card company.

Within the first two days of the credit card option, roughly 100 people have already began testing out the new method.

“Even if you only cross the bridge once a month getting a toll tag is worth it,” says Duferechou. “The tolls are going to go up to cash $6 on November 1 and if you have a toll tag, it will be $3.40. It’s a terrific saving. you get through quicker, and it’s easy as can be.”

The toll cost totals six dollars with the fee for a card. Receipt options are available upon request.

