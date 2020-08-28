Caravan of emergency equipment leaving to assist Lafayette and Lake Charles

COVINGTON, La. – Fresenius Medical Care North America has activated its national disaster response team to restore service at dialysis centers and reach patients in need of life-sustaining treatments in Lafayette and Lake Charles.

Fresenius is a provider of dialysis products and services along with being the world’s largest fully integrated renal company.

The relief team’s caravan consists of equipment, campers, generators, boats, water trucks, medicine and other supplies that will leave its Covington regional office on August 28. The goal is to assist those affected after Hurricane Laura severely damaged the area.

Any person in need of life-sustaining dialysis, or who may have questions about where to receive care before, during, or after the storm, should call Fresenius Kidney Care’s 24-hour Emergency Hotline at 1-800-626-1297. This service is available for any dialysis patient in the impacted region regardless of their care provider.

You can learn more about the company’s disaster relief efforts at https://fmcna.com/disaster.