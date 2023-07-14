Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A car has been identified in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened at a home in the 4300 block of North Villere Street in the St. Claude area on Friday, July 7. The girl was found inside with at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after.

According to the NOPD, the shooter used a newer-model Infinity with no visible license plate, dark tint and dark rims.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect can call the NOPD Homicide unit at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

