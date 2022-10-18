NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is no longer booking a flight to Argentina for the C40 World Mayors Summit.

Announced Tuesday(Oct.18), mayor Cantrell will virtually participate in the summit that runs from Oct. 18 – 23. During the week, she will join a panel on Oct. 20 to discuss the “Developing Green and Thriving Neighborhoods” program that will include integrating green infrastructure and recreational improvements in the City’s Gentilly Resilience District.

On Oct. 21, Cantrell will participate in another panel discussion called “Rising Local Ambition for Climate Change: How Can Cities and Businesses Work in Partnership to Accelerate Climate Action”. The program highlights the partnership with local businesses to help achieve climate action goals, creating jobs and making the city more resilient through the Solar for All NOLA program.

“As a low-lying City with a rapidly shrinking coastline, New Orleans remains on the frontlines of climate change, and other cities and city leaders are looking to how New Orleans is actively combatting this ongoing crisis,” said the City of New Orleans.

Cantrell recently returned a week prior from her trip to Amsterdam from a Bloomberg CityLab Conference and was met with controversy from the Metro Crime Commission after a photo was released of her sitting in first class on the plan. Trip details were demanded as she already faces backlash due to past travel expenses.