NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she won’t be taking action against her communications director after the New Orleans City Council announced they concluded their investigation into the mailers touting Cantrell’s accomplishments that were sent out during the mayoral recall effort.

However, the outcome of the investigation remains unclear as council members gathered for just seconds Tuesday, Sept. 5, to adjourn the Governmental Affairs Committee meeting.

Last week, Chief Procurement Officer Julien Meyer told council members while under oath he was told during a meeting with communications director Gregory Joseph the purpose of hiring a consultant to publish the flyers was in the context of the recall.

Cantrell is standing by Joseph’s testimony that the two matters are unrelated.

“The mailer, in addition to over 9,000 pieces of paper from public records requests, were very clear that there was no mention at all in any correspondence relative to a recall that was going on that was targeting me,” Cantrell said during a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday.

Council president JP Morrell said last week the council has the power to begin the process to terminate Joseph’s employment.

Cantrell shut down that assertion and said she has no plans to fire her communications director.

“The communications director works and serves the City of New Orleans under the authority of the mayor of the City of New Orleans,” Cantrell said. “The communications director has done nothing wrong and, therefore will continue to serve as communications director.”

The investigation may be over, but according to Morrell, the case needs another set of eyes.

“There’s also a tremendous amount of criminal exposure,” Morrell said. “That is not for the council to decide. That’s outside our purview.”

The council is expected to release a statement, detailing their findings and next steps.

