Cannon used at Michigan baby shower explodes, kills man

THIBODAUX, La. -- What was supposed to be a celebratory Saturday for a group of folks in Thibodaux took a dangerous turn. Around 9 p.m., shots rang out at a party on the 1100 block of Tiger Drive.

"Three people were discovered on scene to be shot, it actually was three juveniles," said Lt. Clint Dempster with the Thibodaux Police Department.

An adult was also shot and taken to the hospital, but all of the victims are expected to recover. Lt. Dempster says the violence that's happened so far in 2021 is unusual.

"We kind of pride ourselves on being minimal on homicides and violent crime in the area," said Lt. Dempster.

Last month, the city had its first homicide of the year, but in 2020, they went the entire year without one. Now, detectives are investigating a murder, plus a shooting that injured three teens.

"We just want to encourage the parents of these juveniles to stick with your kids and try to lead them in the right direction and make sure they're hanging out with the right crowd and try to eliminate this. They have their whole lives ahead of them," said Lt. Dempster.

We asked locals about their reaction to Saturday night's shooting, but they said they were too afraid to speak on camera, fearing retaliation from the suspect who's still on the run.