Cane & Table offering dishes with Caribbean flavor for Restaurant Week

NEW ORLEANS– Restaurant Week is a chance for you to try some of the City’s best restaurants with 3-course meals at a great price.

At Cane & Table they are serving up delicious dishes with Caribbean-influenced flavors like their squash salad, Jamaican ribs, and flan.

Chef Nicky Tucker at Cane & Table said, “We’re hoping we can get people to come out and taste the food and enjoy themselves. We have a great patio area. We try to keep everything nice, friendly, and laidback, while giving everyone high quality food and high quality drinks.”

