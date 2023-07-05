Anyone who went to the Acadiana Cane Cutters matchup with the Victoria Generals on Thursday could get in for free. That is free, if they brought three can goods to Fabacher Field to help strikeout hunger in Acadiana.

The food collected goes to Second Harvest and they will distribute it accordingly.

Cane Cutters Sales Manager Richard Nunnaly says it’s always a good time to donate, but due to the excessive heat wave it’s that much more important to tackle food insecurity.

