Candlelight prayer vigil takes place for missing LSU student after day long search

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A candlelight prayer vigil took place on Sunday for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

Gauthier has been missing since early Tuesday morning and an intense search for the missing LSU student has been ongoing.

On Sunday, the search continued with the help of the United Cajun Navy and volunteers.

The United Cajun Navy searched by air with Power Parachutes.

Image courtesy of United Cajun Navy

Volunteers assisted the United Cajun Navy on the ground with an ATV search.

LSU Police is leading the investigation and search with the assistance of the Baton Rouge Police Department.