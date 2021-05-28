Calling all green thumbs to the St. Tammany Parish Fair Grounds

COVINGTON, La — If you have a green thumb or would like to, the St. Tammany Parish Fair Grounds could be the perfect place for you on Saturday.

The LSU Ag Center and the group Saint Tammany Master Gardeners are hosting the “Garden and Plant Sale” at the fair grounds.

The event includes more than 30 vendors who have all kinds of plants, gardening equipment and decorations for sale. You can also speak with expert gardeners for advice.

Admission is $5, and there are raffle prizes also available. Proceeds benefit college scholarships and other agricultural programs at schools.

The sale began on Friday, and is open for a second day tomorrow, May 29, from 9:00 in the morning until 4:00 that afternoon.