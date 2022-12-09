CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La.

Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Simon, was traveling on U.S. Highway 80 when the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a tree. Simon was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. According to officials, two unrestrained juvenile passengers were transported and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.