Cajun Heartland State Fair likely making a comeback in 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajundome Marketing Director Casey White says the 11-day Cajun Heartland State Fair could take place at the end of May, 2021.

According to White, they’re waiting approval of their COVID-19 safety plan sent to the State Fire Marshal and Department of Health.

“We are still in those early planning stages because for a while we didn’t know if we were going to be able to have it this year,” she said.

She says though that the Cajundome staff has started to prepare for what could be a reality.

“We can definitely spread the fair and the ride elements out fairly well. We can still have according to the current guidelines 10,000 to 12,000 people on the property. We’ll probably not get anywhere near that number based on past data on fair attendance,” White said.

She is confident the Cajundome grounds can comfortably accommodate a reasonable capacity but there may have to be limitations.

Adjustments may include reducing the number of wrist bands sold to help cut-back on the number of people lined-up to get on rides. “Some other guidelines include increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations that are available and cleaning the rides continuously throughout the day,” White added.

According to White, the Cajun Heartland State Fair is one of the few events the Cajundome produces in-house.

Therefore, the event basically pays for itself.

“Once we get word back from them, as far as the plans we have in place are approved, we will definitely be making an announcement soon,” she explained.

She suggests live entertainment could be included in this year’s festivities.