NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s six hours left to make a donation for Give NOLA Day. The Greater New Orleans Foundation is hoping to help nearly 1,000 local non-profits with this 24-hour online giving campaign.

The dollar amount keeps going up for 24 hours of online giving for Give NOLA Day.

“And so whether your passion is arts and culture, education, mentoring, public safety, the environment, youth development, there is a non-profit on Give NOLA Day for you to invest in,” Andy Kopplin, President of Greater New Orleans Foundation said.

Last year, Give NOLA Day raised $7.9 million dollars to help out non-profit organizations in our area.

“In New Orleans we know how to get the job done in terms of caring for one another,” Kopplin said.

One local organization in need of care is Cafe Reconcile in Central City. At Cafe Reconcile on Give NOLA Day all proceeds go directly to help with their training program, which gives young people a chance to work and learn in a restaurant.

“Our earn and learn program is a 14-week model where young people are trained in the Cafe and social services part of our program,” Kheri Billy, CEO of Cafe Reconcile said.

She went on to say, “Our mission is to build hope and change lives.”

And many in the community believe in their mission, not only on Give NOLA Day, but everyday.

“I believe in them because of their workforce training in what they are doing for the City of New Orleans,” Joyce Schenewerk, Donor for Cafe Reconcile said.

Over the past 10 years, Give NOLA Day has raised $49 million dollars in donations.