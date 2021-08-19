Caesars Superdome to host full capacity Saints games this season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of empty seats prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After earning the No. 1 ranking in the NFL in Health and Safety in 2020, the Saints have received all the necessary approvals to host a full capacity crowd at the Caesars Superdome for the 2021 season.

The announcement came on the morning of August 19, in a statement on the New Orleans Saints website.

While the city is not exclusively requiring a full vaccine for entry, it is requiring anyone wishing to attend the fame to provide either proof of a single vaccination dose or a negative Covid-19 test (fans that are 12 and under do not need to provide any proof of vaccination or negative test result).

The City of New Orleans will permit fans to enter the stadium even if they receive their first Covid-19 vaccination shot on the day of the game. The Saints will be teaming with Ochsner to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations at the Caesars Superdome for fans who wish to choose this option.

Once the city ordinance was announced, the Saints/Ochsner regional vaccination program produced nearly 2,000 newly vaccinated citizens within one week.

Regarding refunds for season ticket holders, the Saints Organization said the following:

“Last season, we made the decision to offer refunds or rollover accounts to the following season because we knew government regulations would not allow us to fulfill a full season of attendance. This is not the case this season.

Based on current city and state regulations allowing full capacity, we did not plan to offer refunds for season tickets, as has been our standard policy. We have received less than 120 requests for ticket refunds as of Thursday morning and, following media inquiries and recent articles about refund policies, we have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds.

Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market.

Those seeking a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT. At their request, we will cancel their accounts and provide a refund.

Those tickets will then be immediately offered for purchase on our waitlist. Every effort will be made to expedite this process due to the start of the home season next week. Further details regarding the refund policy will be made available to those seeking a refund through their ticket representative.”