NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A temporary agreement has been reached between Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV to return cable services to users on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The news follows a joint statement issued by DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), stating:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.” Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV/UVERSE

Those still experiencing connectivity issues should contact at DIRECTV/UVERSE at 1-800-531-5000.

