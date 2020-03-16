Cabins could become clinics at Bayou Segnette State Park

New Orleans – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has announced the closing of Bayou Segnette State Park to all recreational activities. For the next month it will be used as an “overflow” area if local hospitals run out of space for treating coronavirus patients.

A spokesman for Nungesser, Julio Guichard, says that the park could be used “primarily for residents of assisted living facilities who cannot return to their respective homes.”

This weekend, recreational campers were asked to move out, and all reservations are cancelled through April 13.

In the meantime, Guichard says the park “is being guarded by State Police and park rangers.”

There are no patients there yet, but the park has 16 multi-room cabins and 98 RV sites that could be used for housing.

Guichard also says there will be a “hospital scrubbing” of all rooms, including air filtration systems, and that all soft goods, mattresses, towels and linens will be discarded after their use.