Businesses are still open and shoppers are still shopping.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- While the coronavirus Pandemic is something to be taken seriously, Governor John Bel Ewards is reminding everyone that businesses are still open.

Shoppers at the Cleaview City Center were still out and about getting errands done and looking for the essentials.

“The essentials are paper towels, toilet paper, baby diapers and baby food,” said Kyle Markey, shopper.

“We’re just going to get some Clorox wipes and hopefully find hand sanitizer that were hard to find last night," said another shopper.

Not finding items on their list, some are trying multiple location to find what they are looking for.

“I think that it might be hard with kk the people going around trying to find cleaning supplies so the lines are probably going to be very long.”

“There’s nothing left. Good luck. All the essentials are gone,” Markey told us.

Several of the grocery stores are getting shipments throughout the weekend and are hoping to be restocked again soon.