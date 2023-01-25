NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After weeks of limbo, this years parades will return to their original parade routes.

In particular, a stretch of Magazine Street from Jefferson to Napoleon hasn’t seen parades in years.

Those who live at Poydras Home at the intersection of Magazine and Napoleon say they can’t wait to have a front row seat.

“I was so sad with covid that we were not able to celebrate as we usually do,” said Dr. William Perret who lives at Poydras Home. He says he’s ready to sit back and celebrate as the floats pass by.

“They always respect us. I guess they respect age,” said Dr. Perret.

Over at Le Bon Temps, owner Joe Bikulege is welcoming Mardi Gras back with open arms.

“The streets are packed, we are elbow to elbow shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalks and the streets and the inside stays pretty packed,” Bikulege.

The extra cash helps with increasing expenses.

“That money is what we use for the property taxes and insurance and those extra costs that keep going up and up,” explained Bikulege.

At Henry’s Uptwon Bar, it’s the same story.

“Those two weeks are really great for us maybe 20% of the business comes from that,” said Stephen Gogreve, the owner of Henry’s.

Gogreve says he’s ready for the biggest party in New Orleans.

“Mardi Gras mambo it’s the greatest time of the year,” Gogreve explained.