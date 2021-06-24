Will minimum wage in NOLA be raised?

New Orleans City Council Committee to decide if minimum wage should be raised to $15/hr.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–Do you think the minimum wage in New Orleans should be higher, or do you think the living wage should stay as is?

The amount for minimum wage could soon go up in New Orleans for those who work for the city.

Later this morning, a change to the living wage ordinance is being proposed but, will it get the support it needs to be passed?

The living wage is the amount a worker gets paid at minimum, to cover their basic means of living.

In New Orleans the current living wage is set at $11.19 per hour but, by 2023 workers in the City could get a pay raise to $15 per hour.

At 10 am Thursday, June 24, 2021, the New Orleans City Council’s Economic Development and Special Development Committee will meet to discuss making an amendment to the city’s living wage ordinance.

The proposal requires any contractors working for the city making $25,000 or more, or anyone receiving financial assistance of $100,000 or more from the city, to pay their employees at least $15 per hour. This change though, wouldn’t be required overnight.

The proposal says the change will be phased in. So, over the next two years contractors would have to increase the pay of their employees year by year. In the first year, the living wage would go up to $13.25 per hour starting January 1, 2022. Then January 1, 2023, the living wage in New Orleans will be $15.

A group called, Step Up Louisiana says, members of their organization will be at the council meeting in support of the amendment. They are hoping the community will also show support in moving this proposal forward.

The City Council’s committee will possibly take a vote today deciding to accept or deny the amendment.

We’ll have updates here on our WGNO website and you can watch the meeting live-streamed at 10 A.M. on our app or Facebook page.