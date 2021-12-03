Why St. Tammany business leaders say Slidell deserves a big holiday shopping season

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) The Saint Tammany Corporation is hoping people will support small businesses in the parish this holiday season, like those in the Olde Town Slidell area.

“A lot of energy and excitement and vibrance here in Downtown Slidell, Olde Town Slidell particularly,” Chris Masingill told WGNO News.

Masingill is the CEO of the Saint Tammany Corporation. He says economic predictions point to an improving holiday spending season over last year. After multiple pandemic surges and dips in the economy, Masingill says shoppers should make it a point to support small businesses.

“In a lot of cases, this is where they make the biggest amount of their profits and revenue generation, during the holiday season,” Masingill said.

And he expects shoppers to respond.

“This is a tight knit community. We believe in our small businesses and our local businesses. We believe in helping each other. That’s the spirit of Slidell. That’s the spirit of Saint Tammany.”

