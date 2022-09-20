BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you’ve come across the term ‘quiet quitting’ from more than one source in recent weeks, you’re not alone.

The word has taken social media by storm and though some view it as a novel perspective on work-life balance, experts say it’s a mindset that’s actually not new at all.

Defining ‘quiet quitting’

According to Psychology Today, quiet quitting is when employees continue to do their jobs, but only focus on tasks specifically laid out in their job descriptions.

Essentially, instead of going above and beyond for their respective companies, workers do what’s required of them and use days off/free time to enjoy other aspects of their lives.

This definition may sound familiar because it mirrors trends that have been seen in many a workplace over the years. In the past, similar concepts have been referred to as ‘coasting’ or even ‘taking charge.’

But why are so many employees taking on this perspective of their careers? And, have workers in Baton Rouge been affected?

More people are prioritizing their mental health

Baton Rouge-based life coach and bestselling author, LaToya Nicole spoke with BRProud on the subject of quiet quitting and the reason so many people are embracing the mindset.

According to Nicole, employees in the U.S. have become all too familiar with the impact of burnout and its effect on mental health, so they’re taking steps to avoid it.

Nicole says people are protecting their well-being by, “setting boundaries within their fields, reducing the stress of taking on tasks outside of their pay grade.”

“They are not going above and beyond, allowing the job to consume their lives. While there was a time when we would work to our detriment, mental health has become a number one priority,” Nicole explained.

Some of Nicole’s capital area clients have decided to quietly quit their jobs as a result of burnout. She told BRProud, “When I worked with them, their stress levels were at 100.”

These individuals are not alone.

In 2021, a Gallup State of the Global Workplace report indicated that U.S. and Canadian workers are some of the most stressed employees in the world. It revealed that 57 percent of the employees polled felt stressed on a daily basis.

As this is the case, it’s no wonder many are choosing to reduce the amount of time they devote to work.

But, is this a wise choice?

Is there a downside to quietly quitting?

Some believe the choice to quietly quit is not something everyone can afford.

A Los Angeles Times article on the subject quotes business coach and social media content creator Jha’nee Carter as saying, “Can minorities afford to do this in corporate America? In my opinion, I’m going to say no.”

Carter feels that in corporate America, minorities are often held to a different standard, meaning they must go above and beyond to be successful.

If these individuals chose not to go the extra mile for employers, Carter believes they risk losing their jobs altogether.

But not every expert holds this viewpoint.

Dr. Melissa Wheeler maintains the opposite opinion, which she shares in a Psychology Today article, stating, “Quiet quitting’s ability to empower employees to craft their jobs and be more efficient within the boundaries they have created at work can lead to enhanced work engagement and productivity.”

Nicole, quoted earlier in this article, feels similarly.

She told BRProud, “Deciding to fulfill your job requirements and refusing to work long hours without added compensation sounds like someone is striving for work-life balance. I do not see any dangers with that. Those are healthy boundaries.”

How to cope with burnout

Considering how pervasive burnout has become among U.S. workers, Nicole suggests that anyone who feels they may be struggling with the syndrome consider applying the following advice:

· Quiet Quitting-establish boundaries. Once you have clocked out, leave work at work.

· Looking into your health insurance plan, you may receive several free sessions to see an in-network counselor depending on your insurance.

· Work with a coach.

· Speak with your supervisors about your concerns.

· Take some time off to regroup.

· Meditate.

· Journal.

· Get proper rest.

If any readers find themselves struggling with burnout, a life coach may be able to provide assistance.

Nicole’s counseling services can be accessed by visiting www.latoyanicoleinc.com or by emailing info@latoyanicoleinc.com