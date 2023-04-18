NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Popular New Orleans concert venue Tipitina’s welcomes thousands of locals and tourists each year, but the event center recently saw some unwelcomed visitors when it fell victim to overnight crime.

General Manager Tank Greenberg says the facility, located at Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street in the Lower Garden District, was vandalized around 3 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 9).

Video captured by security cameras shows two White suspects appearing to be in their late teens or early 20s exiting a four-door sedan and approaching the building.

VIDEO: Banner torn down, stolen from Tipitina’s

The two suspects proceed to tear down a banner promoting the Tipitina’s Record Club. Once the sign is broken free from the side of the building, the two get back into the car and drive away, taking the banner with them.

“This is not only (obviously) unnecessary and the perpetrators are aware of it, but actions like this have a direct negative impact on local, community-based businesses,” the venue said in an Instagram post.

We’re told the sign was later returned to the venue, but it’s unknown who brought it back.

