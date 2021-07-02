USPS announces July 4th holiday mail accommodations in Mississippi

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Postal Service (USPS) facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, for observance of the Fourth of July holiday. According to USPS, there will be no regular mail delivery and limited mail collection runs will be conducted in Mississippi.

Officials said Priority Mail Express will still be delivered. Regular mail delivery and mail collection schedules will resume Tuesday, July 6.

Self-Service Kiosks are available at several locations for customers.