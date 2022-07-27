BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For many U.S. workers, battling inflation feels much like trying to use a treadmill to reach a destination.

Statistics indicate that the year the pandemic began, 37.2 million Americans lived in poverty. Since 2020, these numbers continue to tell a story of a developed country that is home to many citizens who don’t make enough money to cover their basic needs.

In response to the impacts of inflation, many working people are tightening their budgets and finding ways to earn more cash.

In hopes of adding to their bank accounts, some take free online courses that end with the receipt of a certification that can be utilized in an entrepreneurial endeavor.

For example, in Louisiana, some of the most lucrative paying careers of 2022 include web development, videography, and massage therapy.

Individuals pursuing these fields may be able to improve their abilities by taking one of the following free online courses:

Certification: Inbound Marketing Certification

Offered by: Hubspot Academy.

How it can help: This course will hone marketing skills related to content strategy, social media promotion, and conversion optimization strategy. An entrepreneur looking for the best way to get the word out about their company may be able to tap into knowledge gained from this course.

Course Name: Certification in Supervision Skills

Offered by: Alison

How it can help: Entrepreneurs who will be managing assistants or employees may benefit from this course as it focuses on how to become a better team leader and covers strategies to help resolve team conflict.

Course Name: Advanced Google Analytics course

Offered by: Google Analytics

How it can help: Small business owners who want to leverage the internet as a place to advertise may benefit from this course’s analysis of website traffic and strategies designed to expand a business’s audience by using new marketing strategies.

Click here for more information on free online courses.