BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations.

This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do.

According to the National EMS Academy, “Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the highest level of care available outside of a hospital. Paramedics work under the supervision of a physician through written protocols or online guidance to extend advanced life support care to the sick and injured.”

As the highest level of EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) certification-holders, they are trained in all aspects of pre-hospital emergency care. This includes administering IV fluids, injections, medications, performing advanced respiratory procedures, treating wounds, performing CPR, delivering babies, and performing patient assessments.

During medical transport, they are the healthcare providers who shoulder the responsibility of seeing to the patient’s well-being and safety.

Paramedics can work on ambulances, in industrial settings, and on aeromedical transport teams.

Indeed.com says paramedics in Louisiana often make $25.80 per hour.

A person who aims to become a paramedic must first become certified as an EMT-B, which is the most basic level of EMT Training.

This kind of training is about 120-150 hours in length and typically takes six months to complete. Classes are usually offered at local community colleges.

According to EMS 1, “Most people work as EMTs for a couple of years to get some experience before undergoing the additional 1,200 to 1,800 hours of training to become a paramedic.”

Upon becoming a certified EMT- B and gaining basic experience, those who hope to become paramedics will often complete college-level biology, math, and English in order to qualify for the next step in the process.

The next step is to take on a two-year paramedic training course offered by a community college, which often includes both classroom training and clinical training in a hospital setting, on an ambulance, and with a fire department.

Classes will cover anatomy, physiology, and courses like advanced life support, advanced pediatric life support, and basic trauma life support.

The last leg of the journey in becoming a paramedic is to take the state licensing exam.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana’s paramedic exam costs $90.

Click here to view upcoming exam dates.

Click here to view more information about local paramedic courses from Baton Rouge Community College.